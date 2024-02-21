There will be fewer Russian ships: Fedorov announces naval battle

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced a naval battle and hinted that there would be fewer Russian ships, UNN reports.

"There will be fewer Russian ships. We are preparing for the hunt. Details tomorrow," said Fedorov.

In addition, the deputy prime minister posted a video with the caption "February 22, 2024 will be a naval battle.