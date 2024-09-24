There is no schedule of outages, but there were power outages in 7 regions due to shelling and hostilities

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111901 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115205 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147835 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149401 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141403 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112279 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 54617 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 40383 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 82472 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 57375 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 53849 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187201 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181940 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208987 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197505 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146636 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150952 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142015 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158585 views
Actual
There is no schedule of outages, but there were power outages in 7 regions due to shelling and hostilities

There is no schedule of outages, but there were power outages in 7 regions due to shelling and hostilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16291 views

The Ministry of Energy informs that no blackout schedules will be applied today. However, due to the shelling, there were power outages in 7 regions overnight, and 536 settlements were without electricity in the morning.

No blackout schedules are expected today, but the use of powerful equipment should be postponed to daytime hours until 4 p.m. and electricity should be used sparingly in the evening. Due to shelling and hostilities over the past day, there were power outages in 7 regions, leaving 536 settlements without electricity in the morning for various reasons. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Energy and NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Details

"No power outages are planned for today," the Energy Ministry said.

According to Ukrenergo, consumption decreased compared to the previous day. As of 9:30 a.m. today, September 24, it was 1.9% lower than at the same time on Monday, September 23. 

"Please use electricity sparingly in the evening. If possible, move the use of powerful electrical appliances to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00. In the evening, from 16:00 to 22:00, please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time," Ukrenergo noted.

Import and export

Imports will be made throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 17,429 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,532 MW in some hours. There are no exports.

De-energization

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions," the Energy Ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the shelling in Donetsk region caused a fire at one of the substations, which led to a power outage at the mine. The mine workers were brought to the surface. An overhead line was also disconnected as a result of the shelling. Consumers were not cut off. In Sumy region, overhead lines and substation equipment were disconnected during an air raid.

According to Ukrenergo, 536 settlements are completely or partially cut off from electricity supply this morning due to hostilities and other reasons. 

Emergencies

Donetsk region: a fire broke out as a result of shelling of the mine's industrial site. No combustion products entered the mine. At the time of the incident, 590 workers were in the mine and were brought to the surface. The fire was extinguished. As a result of the inspection of the industrial site, a worker was found in one of the buildings who died as a result of his injuries, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.36 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
zaporizhzhia-oblastZaporizhzhia Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising