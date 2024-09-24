There is no schedule of outages, but there were power outages in 7 regions due to shelling and hostilities

No blackout schedules are expected today, but the use of powerful equipment should be postponed to daytime hours until 4 p.m. and electricity should be used sparingly in the evening. Due to shelling and hostilities over the past day, there were power outages in 7 regions, leaving 536 settlements without electricity in the morning for various reasons. This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Energy and NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Details

"No power outages are planned for today," the Energy Ministry said.

According to Ukrenergo, consumption decreased compared to the previous day. As of 9:30 a.m. today, September 24, it was 1.9% lower than at the same time on Monday, September 23.

"Please use electricity sparingly in the evening. If possible, move the use of powerful electrical appliances to daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00. In the evening, from 16:00 to 22:00, please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time," Ukrenergo noted.

Import and export

Imports will be made throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 17,429 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,532 MW in some hours. There are no exports.

De-energization

"Over the past day, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions," the Energy Ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the shelling in Donetsk region caused a fire at one of the substations, which led to a power outage at the mine. The mine workers were brought to the surface. An overhead line was also disconnected as a result of the shelling. Consumers were not cut off. In Sumy region, overhead lines and substation equipment were disconnected during an air raid.

According to Ukrenergo, 536 settlements are completely or partially cut off from electricity supply this morning due to hostilities and other reasons.

Emergencies

Donetsk region: a fire broke out as a result of shelling of the mine's industrial site. No combustion products entered the mine. At the time of the incident, 590 workers were in the mine and were brought to the surface. The fire was extinguished. As a result of the inspection of the industrial site, a worker was found in one of the buildings who died as a result of his injuries, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.36 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.