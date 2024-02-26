There is a lack of donor blood of all groups in seven cities of Ukraine - Ministry of Health
According to the Ministry of Health, seven Ukrainian cities are still experiencing a shortage of donated blood of all groups.
In Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kropyvnytskyi and Kharkiv, there is a high need for donor blood of all groups. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.
The need for donated blood remains high throughout Ukraine. The needs are dynamic and change daily depending on the circumstances
The Ministry of Health urged not to delay and plan a donation in your city:
- Vinnytsia: all blood groups;
- Kyiv: all blood groups;
- Odesa: all blood groups;
- Dnipro: all blood groups;
- Mykolaiv: all blood groups;
- Kropyvnytskyi: all blood groups;
- Kharkiv: all blood groups;
- Kherson: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4+/-;
- Zaporizhzhia: 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-;
- Lviv: 2-, 3-, 4+/-;
- Zhytomyr: 4-;І
- vano-Frankivsk: 3-, 4-.
