White House explained whether it is possible to expand the permission of Ukraine to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44165 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101186 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144421 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148983 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244555 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172948 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164451 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148171 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78841 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110726 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38489 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51662 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88365 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221775 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44109 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26340 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31448 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110726 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112625 views
White House explained whether it is possible to expand the permission of Ukraine to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons

White House explained whether it is possible to expand the permission of Ukraine to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with American weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27517 views

The expansion of the permit for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to shoot on the territory of the Russian Federation will depend on the situation on the battlefield, John Kirby said.

The White House clarified the position on allowing Ukraine to launch strikes with American weapons on targets on the territory of Russia, and did not rule out that this permit may be expanded. This was stated during a briefing by White House national security communications adviser John Kirby on June 3, writes UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Kirby journalists recalled that US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American weapons "on the very limited territory of Russia." US Secretary of State Anthony Blenken on the last day of his trip to Europe, said that the current permit may not be the last lifting of restrictions for Ukraine.

When asked what kind of permit extensions can be discussed for the armed forces of Ukraine, Kirby added that he does not want to get ahead of himself "regarding decisions that have not yet been made.

"As you know, at every step of this war, as the war changed, the conditions on the battlefield changed, we developed and changed our support for Ukraine. And I wouldn't expect the current overall approach to change in the coming weeks or months. Let's see how the situation develops and what the Ukrainians will need," Kirby said.

According to the White House communications adviser, the statements and appeals of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are understandable to them, since time was lost due to the delay in receiving help from the United States, and now the Russian Federation is intensifying attacks on Ukraine.

"Who can accuse President Zelensky of wanting to get more funds and have more opportunities to use these funds? After all, his country continues to be under attack, especially against the background of Russia's still consistent efforts to endanger Kharkiv, one of their most important cities in the North," explains Kirby.

The White House official did not rule out the possibility of expanding the permit for Ukraine in the future and stressed that everything will depend on the situation on the battlefield.

We will continue to conduct these conversations with Ukrainians. Of course we will. And whether this will lead to additional changes in the policy, I can't say yet. But we will not turn away from the needs of Ukraine. And we will continue to try to develop our support, depending on the development of the situation on the battlefield

Kirby said.

Kirby also confirmed to reporters that US Vice President Kamala Harris, along with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan , will take part in the Ukrainian peace summit, which will be held on June 15 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

"At the summit, the vice president and Mr. Sullivan will emphasize the importance of countries around the world continuing to support Ukraine's efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace. Everyone knows that I think this war could have ended tomorrow if Mr. Putin had simply withdrawn his troops from Ukraine. Meanwhile, our allies and partners will continue to support the people of Ukraine, who are fighting every day to protect themselves from this aggression," Kirby said.

Journalists also clarified whether it would be a bad gesture that US President Joe Biden will join a Hollywood fundraising event on the day of the summit instead of the Ukrainian peace summit.

Answering this question, Kirby said that it was really bad to delay assistance to Ukraine in the US Congress for six months, which is why the Russian Federation launched increased attacks in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

"There has never been a single leader in the world who supported Ukraine more and more fervently than Joe Biden. Regardless of who will represent the United States at this summit - and this, by the way, will be the vice president - it cannot be said that the United States has somehow moved away from supporting Ukraine. More than a year ago, President Zelensky presented his formula for peace. In fact, he managed to do this and attract other countries to the negotiating table, because the United States supported this initiative of his. And we look forward to discussing in Lucerne with the vice president and Jake Sullivan to see what the United States can continue to do to support this," the White House national security communications adviser told reporters.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference02.05.24, 13:24 • 22877 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising