The war with Iran has already cost the United States $47.1 billion — NYT

For the United States, the cost of the war with Iran had risen to $47.1 billion as of October 16, with bombs, missiles and other munitions accounting for more than 60 percent of the expenditures. The Pentagon reported this to Congress last week, UNN writes, citing The New York Times.

Details

Even though U.S. President Donald Trump has so far refrained from resuming major hostilities, the Pentagon still incurred additional costs of about $3.5 billion over roughly six weeks since the estimates were presented to lawmakers last month.

The US warned allies of a possible large-scale military operation against Iran after the election – WSJ

These figures were the latest look at the unclassified breakdown of costs incurred by each branch of the armed forces, as well as by specific categories, such as damaged or destroyed weapons.

In the latest cost estimates, for example, the U.S. Air Force spent $7.6 billion to cover the operation of dozens of fighter and bomber squadrons. The U.S. Navy spent $1.5 billion deploying more than two dozen warships, including several aircraft carriers. And maintaining troops in the region cost the Army $2.1 billion. Overall, according to U.S. Central Command, more than 50,000 service members are involved in this military mission.

Members of Congress shared these cost estimates with The New York Times after they were provided to national security committees on Capitol Hill.

Since the war began on February 28, the U.S. military has spent $29 billion on munitions, depleting global stocks of certain critical weapons, such as Patriot interceptors, and redirecting supplies from U.S. military commands in Asia and Europe.

The Pentagon spent $6.1 billion replacing dozens of damaged or destroyed combat aircraft and other weapons and equipment. It spent $645 million deploying and supporting several thousand special forces personnel in the region.

The information also revealed spending on other important items. According to one member of Congress, the military spent $24.5 million on "internal medical support" for U.S. service members. The Pentagon reports that 18 service members have been killed in the war and more than 860 have been wounded.

According to an official, U.S. Transportation Command spent $92.2 million moving cargo and equipment, while U.S. Cyber Command spent $14 million on "cyber support operations."

According to members of Congress on Tuesday, the department's figures are almost certainly understated, as the Pentagon acknowledged that its estimate does not include $1.5 billion for fuel and other expenses that the Trump administration requested in a supplemental request to fund the war.

The information provided to Congress also did not include the costs of repairing or replacing U.S. military facilities damaged or destroyed by Iranian attacks, such as the U.S. Navy base in Manama, Bahrain. The Pentagon indicated that it may close them or not rebuild them. If the military or host countries restore the facilities, the costs could amount to tens of billions of dollars, according to members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and the Trump administration are seeking up to $70 billion in emergency military spending to cover the costs of the war with Iran, as well as to purchase new weapons and personnel.

Iran retained up to 70% of its missile arsenal despite Trump's claims of a "total defeat" - NYT