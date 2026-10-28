The US warned allies of a possible large-scale military operation against Iran after the election – WSJ

The United States has warned a number of Arab countries in the Persian Gulf about the possible launch of a short but intense military campaign against Iran after the midterm congressional elections. The U.S. military is already strengthening air defenses and preparing aircraft for potential strikes. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing sources, writes UNN.

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According to the publication, the Pentagon is transferring a battery of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems from Texas to strengthen the protection of U.S. forces in the Middle East.

At the same time, the United States is withdrawing service members from bases that could become targets of Iranian attacks and preparing bombers and fighter jets for possible combat operations.

Trump is considering strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

According to WSJ sources, the U.S. president is leaning toward carrying out a large-scale operation that could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities. However, no final decision on launching the strikes has yet been made.

Israel is also preparing for the possible resumption of attacks on Iran.

The White House declined to comment on military plans that "may or may not exist," but emphasized that Donald Trump is considering all options to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The U.S. president himself said during a campaign rally that he could end the war with Iran at any moment he wanted. He called the rise in gasoline prices caused by the conflict short-term difficulties for the sake of long-term gain.

Soon you will ask: "What the hell happened to gasoline? Why is it so cheap?!" Trump said.

Amid the threat of escalation, the United States has also begun urgently relocating some diplomats and their family members from Middle Eastern countries.

Explosions were heard over the capital of Saudi Arabia after ballistic missiles were launched by the Houthis