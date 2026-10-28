Explosions were heard over the capital of Saudi Arabia after ballistic missiles were launched by the Houthis

Explosions rang out over Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, amid a missile attack from Yemeni territory. The kingdom's authorities said they had intercepted five ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthis. Associated Press reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Saudi authorities, air defense forces destroyed two ballistic missiles over the capital region. Three more missiles were intercepted after being launched toward the eastern part of the country.

Late in the evening of October 27, Saudi Arabia's civil defense services also announced an air raid alert in the areas of the cities of Jeddah and Yanbu. No information has yet been provided about casualties or damage resulting from the missile attack.

Fighting between the Houthis and government forces is escalating in Yemen

Against the backdrop of the missile attacks, the situation has escalated near the Yemeni city of Taiz, the third-largest city in the country.

The Houthis attacked the headquarters of oil giant Saudi Aramco, damaging executive offices

The Houthis accused government forces of striking a gas station near the city, which, according to their claims, killed two people.

Over the past few weeks, the Houthis have effectively encircled Taiz and cut off some supply routes from territories controlled by Yemen's internationally recognized government.

At the same time, government forces continue to resist, and fighting around the city is intensifying.

The Houthis struck the presidential palace in Yemen with a missile: there are casualties