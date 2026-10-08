The U.S. military was ordered to prepare for the resumption of strikes on Iran - Axios

The Pentagon instructed U.S. Central Command several days ago to complete preparations for resuming large-scale military operations against Iran. Axios reports this, citing U.S. officials, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the order did not contain a specific date for the start of the strikes, and President Trump has not yet made any final decisions. At the same time, U.S. and Israeli sources say this could happen before the U.S. midterm elections and possibly before the elections in Israel, which will take place a week earlier.

According to sources, if large-scale military operations resume, they will likely include massive strikes on Iran’s energy facilities, infrastructure, and nuclear targets.

The resumption of strikes over the next three to four weeks could affect the U.S. midterm elections, which will take place on November 3, in particular through a likely rise in oil prices.

The department’s task is to develop and submit military options to the president - a Pentagon spokesperson told Axios.

Earlier, The Atlantic reported that Trump was considering the possibility of striking Iran before the midterm elections.

The United States is in a very strong position, controlling the Strait of Hormuz and watching Iran’s economy collapse. Iran has suffered a devastating defeat, and the situation will develop in one of two ways: the easy way or the hard way. President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States - a White House official said.

On Friday, October 2, Trump’s national security team held a several-hour meeting at Camp David to discuss the war with Iran and other issues. One Israeli official told Axios that part of the meeting was devoted to the possible resumption of large-scale military operations against Iran.

American bombers redeployed from Britain due to a threat linked to Iran - Trump

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the meeting that attention had been focused on “long-term” foreign-policy planning.

Discussion of the possible resumption of large-scale military operations in Iran has intensified. The chances of this happening before the elections are not very high, but we are not ruling out such a possibility. After the midterm elections, the likelihood of this will increase significantly - another Israeli official said.

On Wednesday, October 7, Trump held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was the second conversation between the U.S. and Israeli leaders in the past several days, after they had barely communicated for several weeks.

One U.S. official noted that Trump and Netanyahu spoke about “honoring the memory of and showing respect for the victims of the October 7 mass killing.”

The conversation took place after Netanyahu held a meeting with his national security team regarding Iran, the Israeli official said.

On Monday, October 5, Netanyahu spoke with Rubio.

If large-scale military operations resume, the United States and Israel will most likely act jointly. Two Israeli officials said that the Iranian regime is desperate and in a state of paranoia, which could prompt Tehran to strike first. The Iranians have already suffered two surprise attacks and do not want to experience a third, the officials added.

The resumption of military operations could also affect the elections in Israel, which will take place on October 27, as Iran could respond to new strikes by launching hundreds of ballistic missiles at the country. A new escalation could bring Netanyahu political benefits by preventing the prime minister’s opponents from criticizing him during the final stage of the election campaign.

The US expelled two Iranian diplomats from the country after they ignored Rubio’s order to leave