The US expelled two Iranian diplomats from the country after they ignored Rubio’s order to leave

Two members of the Iranian delegation to the UN General Assembly left the United States after failing to comply with the State Department's demand to leave the country immediately. A U.S. official reported this, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the Iranian delegation to leave the country earlier this week after talks between Washington and Tehran reached an impasse.

However, two diplomats were later found in New York. On Friday, the Iranian mission to the UN was warned again that they had to leave immediately.

Rubio is serious

Secretary of State Rubio is serious. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found in New York long after the UN General Assembly. They have now been expelled from the country the U.S. official said.

According to him, one of the diplomats left the United States on Friday evening, and the other on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Iran had previously denied the American account of the "expulsion" of its delegation and claimed that its departure was taking place according to a schedule agreed in advance. The new situation involving the two diplomats occurred amid worsening relations between Washington and Tehran and a stalemate in diplomatic negotiations.

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