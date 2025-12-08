The Ukrainian government approved a monthly payment for those awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" - Ministry of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution introducing a monthly monetary payment for active servicemen and veterans awarded the highest military award - the President of Ukraine's "Cross of Military Merit". This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution of December 3, 2025, No. 1568, regulates the appointment of these payments.

Payment amount: Set at 1.5 times the minimum wage that was in effect as of January 1 of the current year.

Amount: As of today, this amounts to 12,000 hryvnias per month.

The Ministry emphasizes that this decision underscores the state's priority in supporting those who have shown outstanding bravery and heroism, as the "Cross of Military Merit" is the highest military award.

