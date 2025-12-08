The Ukrainian government approved a monthly payment for those awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" - Ministry of Defense

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
05:26 PM • 2574 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 11093 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 14709 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 21875 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26337 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26231 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17046 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28373 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13743 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13828 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
86%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 22458 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 9712 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 20127 views
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media01:08 PM • 4646 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 9306 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 3822 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26339 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26231 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28373 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 35613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 3324 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 35606 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 54816 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 65068 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 65818 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
YouTube
TikTok
Film

The Ukrainian government approved a monthly payment for those awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on a monthly monetary payment for servicemen and veterans awarded the "Cross of Military Merit." The payment amount is 1.5 times the minimum wage, which currently equals 12,000 hryvnias.

The Ukrainian government approved a monthly payment for those awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" - Ministry of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution introducing a monthly monetary payment for active servicemen and veterans awarded the highest military award - the President of Ukraine's "Cross of Military Merit". This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details 

As stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution of December 3, 2025, No. 1568, regulates the appointment of these payments.

  • Payment amount: Set at 1.5 times the minimum wage that was in effect as of January 1 of the current year.
    • Amount: As of today, this amounts to 12,000 hryvnias per month.

      The Ministry emphasizes that this decision underscores the state's priority in supporting those who have shown outstanding bravery and heroism, as the "Cross of Military Merit" is the highest military award.

      UAH 2.8 trillion allocated for the army in the 2026 budget: the government promises to maintain full payments to military personnel05.12.25, 11:37 • 3242 views

      Stepan Haftko

      SocietyPolitics