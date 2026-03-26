The title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded for the first time to a female National Guard soldier, Oleksandra Davydenko

The title of Hero of Ukraine has been awarded for the first time to a female servicemember of the National Guard — Oleksandra Davydenko. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine daily perform combat missions, protect our cities and people, and repel the enemy in the most difficult sections of the front. They are an integral part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which are constantly developing, strengthening their capabilities, and forming new approaches on the battlefield - the Prime Minister announced.

According to her, the National Guard includes legendary combat brigades and soldiers who have unique experience and have professionally defended Ukraine since the first days of the Russian invasion in 2014.

Today we also have an important symbolic moment: the title of Hero of Ukraine has been awarded for the first time to a female servicemember of the National Guard — Oleksandra Davydenko - Svyrydenko reported.

The Prime Minister noted that Oleksandra is a machine gunner. Since 2024, she has been serving in the "Svoboda" battalion as part of the 4th NGU "Rubizh" brigade. She performed extremely difficult tasks in the Donetsk direction. Despite the constant risk to her life, she repeatedly saved her comrades, demonstrating a high level of training, endurance, and dedication to service. Even after being wounded, she was able to evacuate a comrade from under enemy fire.

The President's Office added that Oleksandra Davydenko performs combat missions in Donetsk region and has repeatedly engaged in battle with occupiers who tried to break through Ukrainian positions. In January, in the Pokrovsk direction, she personally eliminated four enemy infantrymen and wounded two more, repelling a Russian offensive. The enemy retreated but carried out artillery and mortar shelling of Ukrainian positions. Despite being wounded, Oleksandra Davydenko evacuated a wounded comrade from the battlefield.

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Let's add

On the eve of the National Guard of Ukraine Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NGU servicemen, congratulated them on the 12th anniversary of the National Guard's establishment, awarded them state honors, and presented commanders of units with ribbons of the honorary award "For Courage and Bravery" and ribbons of honorary titles.