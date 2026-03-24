Germany paid for 15,000 Ukrainian interceptor drones for the National Guard

Germany funded 15,000 Ukrainian interceptor drones for the National Guard

Germany has funded the production of 15,000 anti-aircraft drones for the National Guard of Ukraine. The supply will be carried out through the German company Quantum Systems, but the drones themselves are produced by the Ukrainian company WIY Drones. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

These are STRILA interceptor drones, developed by the Ukrainian company WIY Drones. It will also be responsible for the maintenance of these systems.

The procurement became possible after Quantum Systems' investment in WIY Drones. The companies plan to jointly scale up production, initially for Ukraine's needs.

Quantum Systems stated that this is part of a strategy to support proven Ukrainian solutions.

Drone characteristics

STRILA is designed to intercept high-speed aerial targets, including Shahed-type drones. The maximum speed is up to 350 km/h, and the flight altitude is up to 5000 meters.

The range with payload reaches 28 km, and the operational radius is about 14 km. The complex is integrated with radar systems and can autonomously enter the engagement zone.

Quantum Systems already cooperates with Ukrainian companies and supplies its own Vector reconnaissance drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The company also established a joint venture with the Ukrainian Frontline Robotics and is developing drone production in Europe.