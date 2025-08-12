$41.450.06
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5714 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10594 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17253 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15339 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13229 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11791 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14261 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18860 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82472 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Publications
Exclusives
AFU's StratCom explained about Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Russians resort to infiltration, information about a "breakthrough" is unreliable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

Information about a breakthrough of Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine is unreliable. The enemy uses the tactic of infiltration by small groups, which does not mean the capture of territories.

AFU's StratCom explained about Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Russians resort to infiltration, information about a "breakthrough" is unreliable

In the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, Russia is using a "infiltration" tactic – small groups of 5-10 people penetrate deep into Ukrainian positions without establishing control over the territory, which creates a false impression of enemy success on maps from open sources. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the spokesman of the OSOU "Dnipro" Viktor Tregubov and the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What StratCom says

"Over the past day, information has appeared on various information resources about an alleged breakthrough of Russian troops in one of the front sectors in eastern Ukraine. This information is not reliable and does not reflect real facts," the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized in Telegram.

The StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that "as is known, the Russians use the tactic of infiltration by small groups past the first line of defense, losing a lot of personnel, which happened near Dobropillia." "A small enemy group bypassed Ukrainian positions and tried to hide in our rear, but the Defense Forces are repelling such attempts," StratCom noted and added: "A similar situation occurred a week ago with the passage of a small sabotage and reconnaissance group in Pokrovsk, which was unsuccessful for the enemy."

Comment from the "Dnipro" troop grouping

A comment from the spokesman of the operational-strategic troop grouping "Dnipro", Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Tregubov, was provided regarding the current situation in the area of Dobropillia and the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk region.

"As of now, the situation in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions is somewhat confusing for those who do not understand how maps are compiled based on open sources. The Russians use the tactic of infiltration. This means that a certain number of Russian assault groups constantly maintain pressure on Ukrainian positions and try to bypass the first line. By any means, they try to penetrate and go further. When they go further, they either try to engage in fire contact with Ukrainian military personnel, or simply try to accumulate somewhere," Tregubov said.

He noted that the Russian army uses small groups of several people.

"Their presence is recorded, and therefore on maps from open sources, it seems that the Russians have spread out there, I don't know, how much, the last time it sounded, it seems, 12 km deep into Ukrainian territory. But it must be understood that this does not mean that they have not taken this territory under control. It means that a small group of Russians, about five to ten people, has infiltrated there. And this is absolutely not how it looks on the map. It's not that they have taken control of the entire path they have traveled. No, they have traveled a path and tried to hide somewhere in a basement. And, of course, then Ukrainian forces' reserves ran there to drive them out of that basement and destroy them there," Tregubov added.

Recall

On the evening of August 11, the Joint Forces Grouping reported operational information regarding the situation in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

"The enemy, constantly changing the methods and means of troop application, uses its numerical superiority and, suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate with small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions. The infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves for their destruction, is not 'taking control of the territory.' A misunderstanding of this has repeatedly caused errors in analyzing the situation and in public discussions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area," the grouping emphasized.

Already on August 12, the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" announced that it had taken up a defense line in the Pokrovsk direction, and that "the corps' units have planned and taken measures to block enemy forces in the designated area."

Also on August 12, the OTU "Donetsk" indicated that the Defense Forces are conducting defensive battles, destroying the enemy, who is trying to infiltrate between defensive lines with small infantry groups; the situation is complex and dynamic, but enemy infiltration does not mean gaining control over Ukrainian territory.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast