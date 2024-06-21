ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
The state budget did not receive 93 million UAH due to the negligence of an employee of the village council in the Kiev region: the CRMA reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17113 views

Due to the official negligence of an employee of one of the village councils of the Kiev region, the state budget did not receive UAH 93 million of "military tax". The head of ARMA Ruslan Kravchenko reminded that the "military" personal income tax should go to the state budget for the needs of Defense and the army.

Due to the official negligence of an employee of the village council in the Kiev region, the state budget did not receive UAH 93 million of "military tax", he was informed of suspicion. The head of ARMA Ruslan Kravchenko, commenting on information, pointed out that he repeatedly reminded all heads of communities that the "military" personal income tax should go to the state budget for the needs of Defense and the army. this is reported by UNN

Details

On June 20, the press service of the Kiev  regional prosecutor's office wrote that it had reported suspicion to the head of the financial Department of one of the village councils of the Kiev region on the fact of official negligence (part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, improperly performing his official duties, he did not transfer UAH 93 million of personal income tax paid by the military to the state budget. But the specified amount of tax was directed to local needs that are not related to defense.

The head of the RMA Ruslan Kravchenko remindedthat the "military" personal income tax should go to the state budget for the needs of Defense and the army. The position of the president of Ukraine on the maximum allocation of funds to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine was supported by the parliament. In accordance with this decision, starting from October 2023, the "military" personal income tax must be credited to the state budget.

I have repeatedly spoken to all the heads of communities about the mandatory implementation of the law. He also warned about the inevitability of punishment in case of non-compliance. I am sure that no one else will have the desire to break the law

- Kravchenko said.
