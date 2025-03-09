The situation in the Kursk region is complicated, access to the Sudzhansk territory is controlled by enemy FPV drones - 47th Separate Motorized Brigade "Mahura"
Ukrainian troops are engaged in battles with superior enemy forces in the Kursk region. The enemy is using FPV drones to control a 5-kilometer area and is trying to encircle the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian military forces are fighting against assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces - the enemy is trying to encircle the Armed Forces of Ukraine units. Overall, the enemy outnumbers Ukrainian forces in quantity, moreover, Russia is trying to control the route to the Suzhansky territory with FPV drones.
The situation is that we are subjected to enemy attacks every time. Assault groups are coming from the northern side, from the north-western side. They are trying to encircle our guys. They look for some weak point in the defense where they can advance. In this area, there is communication that can provide a quality picture for artillery to manage the troops. It is at a very high level. The enemy has the advantage over us in this regard.
According to a representative of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Mahura", the Russian Federation has an advantage in drones in the specified area. Moreover, the enemy outnumbers Ukrainian defenders in quantity.
They send groups of 7, 5, 4 servicemen to scout. If the first group fails to reach, they already understand which area they can bypass this position.
He emphasized that the situation is complicated.
Considering this, the function of delivering food, water, ammunition - the situation is complicated. The route is approximately 5 km. This area, completely from left to right, is controlled by enemy FPV drones. In terms of quantity - in about 10-15 minutes, you can see 7-8 of these FPV drones.
