The Rada canceled its meeting on Tuesday, March 24; the plenary week will begin on Wednesday - MPs

The next session week in the Verkhovna Rada is indeed planned to start not on Tuesday, but on Wednesday. As reported by MPs Yaroslav Zheleznyak and Oleksiy Honcharenko, the plenary day of March 24 (Tuesday) has been canceled, UNN reports.

Due to a lack of votes and a parliamentary crisis... The plenary day of March 24 (Tuesday) has been canceled. The parliament will begin its session on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday still remain. - Zheleznyak reported.

The MP suggests that Thursday may also be "not very productive."

The information about the cancellation of the plenary day was confirmed by another MP, Oleksiy Honcharenko.

The next session week in the Rada is indeed planned to start not on Tuesday (as usual), but on Wednesday. - Honcharenko reported.

About 60 "Servants of the People" have submitted resignations, including due to low salaries - MP

Addition

Andriy Motovylovets, First Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" faction, told Forbes that about 40 deputies are ready to resign their mandates.

Recall

In the summer of 2020, NABU notified MP Oleksandr Yurchenko of suspicion of receiving a bribe.