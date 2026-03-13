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About 60 "Servants of the People" have submitted resignations, including due to low salaries - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Oleksandr Yurchenko reported 50-60 resignation applications due to fatigue and payments of 50,000 hryvnias. In addition, among the reasons are "fatigue and a long cadence."

About 60 "Servants of the People" have submitted resignations, including due to low salaries - MP

Several dozen MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction have submitted resignations, partly due to low salaries. This was stated by MP Oleksandr Yurchenko on the air of Novyny.Live, as reported by UNN.

As far as I know, several dozen deputies have already submitted applications, wanting to leave, to resign their mandates. That's 50-60

- said Yurchenko.

According to him, the reason for this is "fatigue and a long term, low salary," which, according to the MP, amounts to 50 thousand hryvnias.

Addition

First Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" faction Andriy Motovylovets told Forbes that about 40 deputies are ready to resign their mandates.

Recall

In the summer of 2020, NABU notified MP Oleksandr Yurchenko of suspicion of receiving a bribe.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Servant of the People