President's Office pointed out the need for decisive action to deter the nuclear threat of the DPRK and Russia

Decisive actions are needed to deter the nuclear threat from the DPRK and Russia, said the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, pointing out that North Korea has launched ballistic missiles and is transferring them to Russia, which is using them against Ukraine, UNN reports.

"North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast. The DPRK is also transferring ballistic missiles to the Russians, which they are using to kill Ukrainians. The DPRK's actions are a clear provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability not only on the Korean peninsula but also throughout the world. Decisive actions are needed to deter the nuclear threat from the DPRK and Russia," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

During the research, experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise concluded that the enemy has again started using "KN-23" ballistic missiles produced by the DPRK against Ukraine.

"Some of the objects submitted for examination have been identified as fragments of KN-23 ballistic missiles manufactured by North Korea. This is evidenced by the specifics of the external structure of the parts and fragments, atypical design and engineering," Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI, told .