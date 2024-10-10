The President's Office denied information about Zelenskyy's alleged readiness for a ceasefire along the current front line under certain conditions

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied the information of the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's alleged readiness to cease fire along the current front line - without recognizing the loss of territory and in exchange for security guarantees from the United States and rapid accession to the EU. As Lytvyn pointed out , the information spread in the media is not true, UNN reports.

The Corriere della Sera wrotethat Zelenskyy "would be willing to accept a ceasefire along the current line - without recognizing a new official border - in exchange for certain Western commitments. First, a security guarantee from the United States, similar to what the Americans have provided to Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy would like to receive assurances from Rome, Paris and Berlin that he will join the European Union soon, which would give Ukraine a horizon for growth."

In turn, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied this information. "We have a Formula for Peace, which clearly states how Ukraine sees a just peace, and it is on this basis that negotiations with partners to strengthen Ukraine's position are underway," Lytvyn emphasized .

At the same time, he pointed out that the victory plan will be presented to the UK, France, Italy and Germany in the coming days. According to Lytvyn, it is a tool to push the situation toward the implementation of the Peace Formula.

