The President's Office denied information about Zelenskyy's alleged readiness for a ceasefire along the current front line under certain conditions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55955 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102158 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164969 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136719 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142470 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138729 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181204 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95312 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108856 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110958 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40142 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47634 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164973 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199389 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188358 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141360 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141457 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137646 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154559 views
Actual
The President's Office denied information about Zelenskyy's alleged readiness for a ceasefire along the current front line under certain conditions

The President's Office denied information about Zelenskyy's alleged readiness for a ceasefire along the current front line under certain conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12900 views

Advisor to the President Dmytro Lytvyn denied an Italian newspaper report that Zelenskyy was ready for a ceasefire along the current front line. He emphasized that Ukraine adheres to the Peace Formula and will present a plan for victory to its partners.

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied the information of the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera about Volodymyr Zelenskyy's alleged readiness to cease fire along the current front line - without recognizing the loss of territory and in exchange for security guarantees from the United States and rapid accession to the EU. As Lytvyn pointed out ,  the information spread in the media is not true, UNN reports. 

Details

The Corriere della Sera wrotethat Zelenskyy "would be willing to accept a ceasefire along the current line - without recognizing a new official border - in exchange for certain Western commitments. First, a security guarantee from the United States, similar to what the Americans have provided to Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines. 

On the other hand, Zelenskyy would like to receive assurances from Rome, Paris and Berlin that he will join the European Union soon, which would give Ukraine a horizon for growth." 

In turn, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied this information. "We have a Formula for Peace, which clearly states how Ukraine sees a just peace, and it is on this basis that negotiations with partners to strengthen Ukraine's position are underway," Lytvyn emphasized .

At the same time, he pointed out that the victory plan will be presented to the UK, France, Italy and Germany in the coming days. According to Lytvyn, it is a tool to push the situation toward the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Zelenskyy: Situation on the battlefield “creates an opportunity” to end the war in 202509.10.24, 18:37 • 15914 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
romeRome
philippinesPhilippines
european-unionEuropean Union
south-koreaSouth Korea
parisParis
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
germanyGermany
japanJapan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising