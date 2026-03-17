The Norwegian fairy tale is over: Sporting made an incredible comeback and defeated Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League Round of 16

Portuguese "Sporting" staged a real comeback in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals, defeating Norwegian "Bodø/Glimt" with a score of 5:0, reports UNN.

Details

After a sensational 0:3 defeat in the first game, the Portuguese managed to turn the tide of the confrontation, winning the two-match duel with a total score of 5:3 and advancing to the next round of the tournament.

The hosts dominated throughout the match, which is confirmed by the statistics: 36 shots against 8, 59% possession and almost twice as many passes (696 against 290). At the same time, Sporting's pass accuracy was 88%.

Goals for the Lisbon team were scored by Gonçalo Inácio (34’), Pedro Gonçalves (61’), Luis Javier Suárez (78’, penalty), Maximiliano Araújo (90+2’) and Rafael Nel (120+1’).

Thus, despite a disastrous first match in Norway, "Sporting" managed to make one of the brightest comebacks of this stage of the tournament.

Champions League: who can make a comeback today and advance to the quarterfinals