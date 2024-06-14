The Ministry of Energy has set up a group to coordinate international assistance to restore the power system and prepare for winter

The Ministry of Energy has established a group to coordinate international assistance for the prompt restoration of the power system and preparation for winter. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that according to the order of Energy Minister Galushchenko, a Group for the Coordination of International Assistance was established under the Ministry of Energy to respond to the emergency situation in the energy sector after massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure to quickly restore the power system and prepare for winter.

Both Ukrainian and foreign experts participate in the Group's work.

During a working meeting at the Ministry of Energy, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko briefed Bridget Brink, the United States Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, on the state of the energy system after Russian massive attacks.

The participants of the meeting discussed the coordination of cooperation with international partners, in particular, the prompt restoration of generating capacities and preparation of the power system for the next winter cooling season.

Ms. Ambassador assured that the United States is ready to continue to actively assist Ukraine in the current situation in the energy sector and has already provided additional financial assistance for the energy sector in connection with the renewed Russian attacks. the statement reads

The parties also discussed the supply and procurement of equipment necessary to strengthen the resilience of the power system, as well as the possibility of attracting US expert assistance to prepare and implement solutions that will allow for decentralization of generation.

Minister of Energy and U.S. President's Representative discuss protection of energy facilities and strengthening of air defense