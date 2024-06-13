ukenru
Minister of Energy and U.S. President's Representative discuss protection of energy facilities and strengthening of air defense

Minister of Energy and U.S. President's Representative discuss protection of energy facilities and strengthening of air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106095 views

The Minister of Energy discussed with the US Special Representative the need to protect Ukraine's energy facilities, including strengthening air defense.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. They discussed the state of the Ukrainian energy sector and paid attention to the protection of Ukraine's energy facilities, in particular, the strengthening of air defense. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

We have lost 9 GW of capacity over the past few months. The attacks continue, and it is difficult to estimate what the losses will be by the beginning of winter. Our main task now is to maximize generation capacity and protect our energy facilities

- Galushchenko said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian power engineers are actively working to restore energy facilities damaged by hostile actions, using international support. As part of this assistance, the possibility of using equipment from idle power plants in partner countries is being considered. In addition, work is underway to increase capacity through distributed generation, including the installation of gas turbines and powerful generators.

The Minister emphasized the importance of coordinating international efforts for the efficient supply of such equipment, in particular through measures that can be taken by the US State Department and the G7+ countries. He also noted that the Ukrainian government is simplifying the process of importing and installing decentralized generation equipment.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the protection of Ukraine's energy facilities, including the strengthening of air defense. The U.S. Special Representative assured of the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggressor, especially in the energy sector.

Following the recovery conference, Germany will make a new contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine in the amount of 50 million euros.

Damages and losses in energy as a result of the invasion of the Russian Federation exceeded 56 billion dollars - KSE

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

