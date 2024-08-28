The Defense Ministry wants to increase the number of Delta platform users to 100 thousand

By the end of the year, 100,000 people will be able to use the Delta platform, which allows the military to see the location of enemy forces on the battlefield in real time and plan operations. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko in a commentary to Forbes Business Breakfast, UNN reports.

According to Chernogorenko, the Defense Ministry plans to increase the number of users of the Delta situational awareness system to 100 thousand by the end of 2024.

We also plan to add the most popular types of reports. Delta is a digital map and eyes of the military to track and destroy enemy targets. We need to increase the number of users of the tool in the army - Chernogorenko says.

For 2024, the Ministry of Defense plans to increase the number of users of the Army+ app to 500 thousand. In addition, the Ministry of Defense plans to add deferment and online recruitment functions to the Reserve+ app.

Delta, developed by the Defense Technology Innovation and Development Center of the Ministry of Defense, is a situational awareness system that has become the basis of all Ukrainian Armed Forces software. Since 2019, Delta has been tested at NATO's CWIX exercise, which evaluates and improves the interoperability of combat systems between member states and partners.

The program operates as a web service that does not require server hardware in different teams. It is enough to have access to the Internet, pass authorization and use a digital map.

In 2024, Delta was successfully tested according to five different interoperability standards and integrated with the Polish artillery fire control system TOPAZ, processing complex scenarios for collecting data on the location of its own and allied forces.

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, as of August 2024, the Delta system has helped destroy $15 billion worth of enemy equipment. It is planned that the system will be put into operation in all units of Ukraine's security and defense sector.

NATO representatives noted the significant work of the Ministry of Defense to ensure interoperability of Ukrainian and NATO systems, as well as the innovative approach to the development of the DELTA combat system.