The loss of a pilot and an airplane: General Staff officially confirms F-16 crash

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has officially confirmed the loss of the F-16 fighter jet and the death of the pilot. The name of the pilot was not announced, but it is probably Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes. This was reported by UNN .

Details

The General Staff explained that F-16 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were used to repel a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, along with anti-aircraft missile units.

It is noted that during the air battle, F-16 aircraft demonstrated their high efficiency, with four enemy cruise missiles being shot down by the onboard weapons.

During the approach to the next target, communication with one of the aircraft was lost. As it turned out later, the plane crashed, and the pilot was killed. A special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been appointed to investigate the causes of the crash and is working in the area where the plane crashed - summarized in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Addendum

On Thursday, August 29, the WSJ reported, citing a U.S. official, that an F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, probably due to pilot error rather than enemy fire. The incident occurred during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Recall

Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed in the crash of an F-16 fighter jet on Monday, August 26. The Western Air Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the pilot was killed while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.