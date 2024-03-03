The Head of the NEURC has been elected: who has become the new head

On March 3, members of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) elected Valeriy Tarasyuk as the head of the commission during a closed meeting. UNN reports this with reference to the commission's press service.

Details

As noted, Tarasiuk has over ten years of experience in the energy sector. In the period from 2019 to 2022, he headed the NEURC, and from 2014 to 2016 he was a member of the Regulator.

