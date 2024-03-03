The Head of the NEURC has been elected: who has become the new head
On March 3, Valeriy Tarasyuk was elected as the new chairman of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NERC).
On March 3, members of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) elected Valeriy Tarasyuk as the head of the commission during a closed meeting. UNN reports this with reference to the commission's press service.
On March 3, 2024, during a closed meeting, the NEURC members elected Valeriy Tarasyuk as the Chairman of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission by secret ballot
Details
As noted, Tarasiuk has over ten years of experience in the energy sector. In the period from 2019 to 2022, he headed the NEURC, and from 2014 to 2016 he was a member of the Regulator.
