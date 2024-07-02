The first visit in 12 years: Zelensky meets with Orban and names topics for talks

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kyiv. According to the head of state, they will talk about how to bring a just and lasting peace closer, UNN reports.

I welcome Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary on his first visit to Ukraine in 12 years. Today we will talk about how to bring a just and lasting peace closer - Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He thanked Hungary for participating in the Peace Summit and supporting the communiqué. According to him, this work in the format of the Peace Summit "really helps to stop the war".

