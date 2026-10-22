The European Parliament honored the court that issued an arrest warrant for Putin: who was awarded the 2026 Sakharov Prize

On October 22, the European Parliament announced the laureate of the 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. The award was presented to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its officials for defending international law and justice.

UNN explains the history of the prestigious award, its laureates, and why this year's Sakharov Prize is important for Ukraine.

Sakharov Prize 2026: who became the laureate and what they received the award for

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the decision to award the prize to the ICC during a session in Strasbourg. The deputies greeted the decision with a standing ovation.

The European Union is founded on respect for multilateral cooperation and international institutions, and the prize recognizes the court's important work in protecting international law and justice. The European Parliament supports the principle of independent investigations into the most serious crimes - Metsola explained the European Parliament's decision regarding the prize.

ICC President Tomoko Akane, for her part, expressed gratitude for the honor, emphasizing that it had taken on special significance at a time when the institution and its staff were facing unprecedented challenges. She called for support for the court's independent and impartial work.

It should be noted that the decision to present the award to the ICC coincided with the imposition of U.S. sanctions on the court. Washington introduced the restrictions several hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay received the Nobel Peace Prize.

What is the Sakharov Prize, and why is it considered one of Europe's most prestigious awards

The European Parliament has presented the Prize for Freedom of Thought since 1988. It is named after physicist and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, who advocated for human rights. It is the European Union's highest distinction for work in the fields of human rights, democracy, and freedom of expression. It may be awarded to both individuals and organizations. Candidates are nominated by political groups or at least 40 Members of the European Parliament. After three finalists are selected, the final decision is made by the Conference of Presidents, which includes the president of the European Parliament and the leaders of the political groups. Laureates may receive financial support of 50,000 euros.

International Criminal Court: what the organization does and why it was honored in 2026

The ICC began operating in 2002 under the Rome Statute. It is a permanent international court that considers individual responsibility for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and, under special conditions, the crime of aggression. It intervenes when national courts are unwilling or unable to properly investigate such crimes.

Unlike the International Court of Justice, which resolves disputes between states, the ICC brings cases against specific individuals, including military and political leaders. At the same time, it has no police force of its own: the arrest of suspects depends on the cooperation of states.

Who else was nominated for the Sakharov Prize in 2026

The finalists were selected on October 19 by the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs and Development committees. In addition to the ICC, Tanzanian opposition politician, lawyer, and human rights defender Tundu Lissu was included on the shortlist. He is being held in custody on charges of treason, for which the death penalty is possible.

The third nomination went to Iranian sisters Taraneh and Romina Rahimi as symbols of those persecuted by the Iranian authorities. Taraneh was sentenced to death in connection with the protests, while Romina was given a lengthy prison sentence. Members of the European Parliament condemned the politically motivated sentences and demanded that they be overturned.

Of the six nominees, physician Hussam Abu Safiya, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, and the Israeli organization Standing Together did not make it to the final.

The Sakharov Prize and Ukraine: why the European Parliament's decision is particularly significant

For Ukraine, everything related to the ICC's activities is important primarily because it was this international institution that issued arrest warrants in March 2023 for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights. They are suspected of war crimes related to the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia.

In 2024, the ICC also issued arrest warrants for Russian commanders Sergei Kobyلاش and Viktor Sokolov, and later for Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov. The cases concern, among other things, alleged crimes committed during strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In addition, as of January 1, 2025, Ukraine became a full-fledged party to the Rome Statute. Therefore, the ICC's work is important for investigating crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine.

It is important to understand that the Sakharov Prize does not change the court's jurisdiction or ensure the immediate detention of suspects. However, this international award undoubtedly strengthens political support for the institution from which Ukraine expects justice.

The political context of the award: U.S. sanctions against the ICC and the position of the European Union

On October 9, 2026, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump extended sanctions to the ICC as an institution, following earlier restrictions against individual judges and prosecutors. Washington explained its position by citing its rejection of the court's jurisdiction over Americans and the ICC's actions concerning U.S. allies. One of the causes of the conflict was the arrest warrants issued in 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The sanctions regime provides for restrictions on financial transactions and cooperation with U.S. companies. At the same time, some transactions were authorized for a 180-day transitional period. The ICC called the sanctions an attempt to obstruct independent justice.

The European Union criticized Washington's decision and said it was ready to support the court. The European Commission is discussing, among other things, the use of a so-called blocking statute, which could protect European companies from requirements to comply with certain foreign sanctions. As of October 22, no decision had been made to activate this mechanism. The award does not replace practical protection for the court.

Who received the Sakharov Prize previously, and which of the laureates were Ukrainian

Ukraine's history with the prize is embodied in two European Parliament decisions. In 2018, it was awarded to Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov, who was then imprisoned in Russia. In 2022, the award was given to the "brave people of Ukraine" for resisting Russia's full-scale aggression and defending freedom and democracy.

Among the laureates of the prestigious international award were also Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai, the Iranian movement "Woman, Life, Freedom," and Jina Mahsa Amini (2023). In 2024, the prize went to Venezuelan opposition figures María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia. The 2025 laureates were journalists Andrzej Poczobut from Belarus and Mzia Amaghlobeli from Georgia.

When will the 2026 Sakharov Prize be presented, and what does the award mean for the future of international justice?

The 2026 Sakharov Prize award ceremony is scheduled for December 16. It will take place in Strasbourg during a plenary session of the European Parliament.

For Ukraine, the significance of this event lies primarily in confirming European support for the principle of individual accountability for the gravest international crimes. Whether solidarity will become practical assistance will be shown by the subsequent decisions of the EU and the parties to the Rome Statute.

A reminder

Two journalists, Andrzej Poczobut and Mzia Amaghlobeli, imprisoned in Belarus and Georgia, received the 2025 Sakharov Prize. They were recognized for freedom of thought and speaking out against injustice while being imprisoned on fabricated charges.