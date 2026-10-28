The European Commission knew about the conversation between the leaders of Finland and Norway and Putin

The European Commission said that it had known about the planned conversation between President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and vladimir putin before the call, which took place on October 27. The European Commission's press service reported this, according to UNN.

Details

European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho noted that Stubb and Støre's conversation with putin took place on a bilateral basis and followed up on the meeting in Oslo on October 20.

What is truly important here is to maintain a single message during any conversations with President putin - Pinho noted.

She added that the European Union would continue to support Ukraine, but russia had still shown no signs of readiness to end its aggressive war.

We remind you

The European Commission and the European Council are preparing a joint team of senior officials, which is planned to be sent to the next round of negotiations on peace in Ukraine, expected to take place in Abu Dhabi in early November.