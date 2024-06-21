The enemy has become more active in the Limansky direction, there are three battles in the directions of Toretsk and Pivnichne - General Staff

Russian troops have stepped up assault operations in the Limansky direction, three battles continue in the Toretsk direction - in the Toretsk and Pivnichne directions, the hottest - in the Pokrovsky direction, one enemy attack continues in the Krynok area, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 16 hours on June 21, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of the day, 84 military clashes have taken place at the front. The Defense Forces stop the enemy and destroy his plans," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

The invaders became more active in the Limansky direction, increasing the number of assault operations almost twice, to seven since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues in the areas of the Nevsky and Serebryansky forests. The enemy today used aviation in the direction of Raigorodok, Zeleny Gai, Borovaya and Shiikovka.

In the Seversky direction, the number of clashes increased to 10. two enemy assault operations continue in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye and Razdolovka.

Three clashes continue in the Kramatorsk Direction. The invaders continue to put pressure in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Kalinovka.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of clashes increased to five, of which three continue in the Pivnichne and Toretsk directions.

Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest part of the front. Here, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 28. fighting is underway in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol and Novopokrovsky. The enemy uses aviation.

In the Kurakhovsky Direction, fighting continues in the Krasnogorovka area.

Novoukrainka was bombed by Kabami in the Novopavlovsky Direction. In addition, the enemy has become more active here in the areas of Vodiane and Staromayorsky.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, one enemy attack is repulsed, and one continues in the Rynok area.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff indicated.