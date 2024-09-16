Driver crashed her car into a pole: 3-year-old child killed, 5-year-old sister in hospital

A 3-year-old child was killed and her 5-year-old sister injured in a road accident in Vinnytsia region, the regional police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

The accident happened on September 15 at about 17:10.

As a result of the accident, a 3-year-old girl died at the scene from her injuries, and her 5-year-old sister was hospitalized with injuries. Investigators have ordered examinations to determine the cause of the accident - the police said.

According to preliminary information, the 27-year-old driver of an Opel Zafira lost control and collided with a power pole.

As a result of the accident, a 3-year-old girl, who was reportedly in the front seat, which was not equipped to transport children, died at the scene, and her sister was taken to a medical facility with injuries.

The driver was tested, she was sober. The car was taken to the impound lot.

The criminal proceedings are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, which caused the death of the victim) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years in prison.

