In Kyiv region, a driver under the influence of alcohol caused a fatal accident: a 17-year-old passenger died

In the Kyiv region, a driver faces punishment after an accident in which a 17-year-old boy died. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to the driver responsible for a fatal car accident that occurred on Sunday night in the village of Kliuky, Bila Tserkva district.

A 29-year-old resident of the village of Bohatyrka, driving a Ford, lost control, causing the car to slide into a ditch. There were three other passengers in the car, of whom a 17-year-old boy died on the spot from his injuries. The other two passengers refused hospitalization after a medical examination.

The driver, who had obvious signs of alcohol intoxication, showed 0.68 ppm of alcohol in the test. He suffered fractures to his arm and ribs and was hospitalized.

Investigators served the driver a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

