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Kyiv • UNN

 • 2940 views

The Ministry of Defense is creating a systemic IT vertical in the army to accelerate digitalization. They are looking for managers, analysts, and developers for over 2,000 positions.

The Defense Forces have opened over 2,000 vacancies for IT specialists

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are implementing an IT vertical, including opening over 2,000 vacancies for IT specialists. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Modern warfare is not just about weapons. It's about data and the speed of decisions that provide a technological advantage on the battlefield. That's why we are forming a systemic IT vertical in the army. Our task is to accelerate digital transformation in the Armed Forces.

- he emphasized.

According to him, this requires people who implement digital products and systems directly in the army — at all levels: from battalions to commands.

Mykhailo Fedorov noted that the culture of digital solutions is already changing the army — making it faster, more flexible, and more effective. This provides an advantage on the battlefield.

The IT vertical will allow:

  • faster implementation of solutions;
    • receiving quality feedback from the battlefield;
      • scaling effective tools.

        We have opened 2,000+ vacancies. We are looking for digital transformation managers, project managers, data analysts, business analysts, product specialists.

        - the minister stated.

        In two months, the Defense Forces deployed a unified drone control system - Fedorov26.03.26, 15:55 • 2576 views

        Olga Rozgon

        War in UkraineTechnologies
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        War in Ukraine
        Mykhailo Fedorov
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
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