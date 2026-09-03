The court examines evidence in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa continued hearing the case against Odrex clinic doctors Vitaliy Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska. The medics are accused of medical negligence which, according to the investigation, could have caused the death of businessman Adnan Kivan. At today’s hearing, the court heard Rusakov’s defense objections regarding the evidence, UNN reports.

On September 3, the Kyiv District Court of Odesa held another hearing in the criminal case against surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. Rusakov was present in the courtroom together with one of his lawyers. Bielotserkovska and her lawyer participated in the hearing via videoconference.

During the hearing, the court considered Rusakov’s lawyer’s objections regarding the evidence in the criminal case. However, the hearing had to end earlier than scheduled because of an air raid alert in Kyiv, UNN sources reported.

Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?

The court is currently at one of the key stages of the proceedings — examination of the evidence. It is during this stage that the court must assess the medical documentation, forensic medical expert opinions, clinical protocols and other materials on which the charges are based.

Rusakov and Bielotserkovska are accused under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — improper performance of professional duties by medical workers. According to the investigation, after the operation the medics may have failed to prescribe Adnan Kivan the necessary antibacterial therapy and may have responded improperly to postoperative complications. According to the findings of the forensic medical examination, this could have led to the development of sepsis and the patient’s death. The accused do not plead guilty.

Forgery of medical documents at Odrex: the patient’s widow asks to be admitted to a meeting of the commission of the Odesa Regional State Administration’s Health Department