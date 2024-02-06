The case of the attempt to cancel the election results: the US allowed to try Trump

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has ruled that former U.S. President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution in the case of an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Trump claimed he had immunity because he was acting in his official capacity as president before and during the Capitol riots.

His lawyers have also repeatedly stated that the former president cannot be tried by a criminal court for actions related to his presidential duties.

However, this argument was rejected by a Washington district judge in early December. Trump said at the time that he would appeal the decision.

According to the BBC, the former president is expected to appeal today's decision, and the verdict will eventually be made by the US Supreme Court.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has accused the 77-year-old Trump of conspiring to nullify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

The trial in this case was originally scheduled for March 4, but was postponed until the decision on the immunity claim was made.

It may be postponed for several weeks or months if the case ends up in the Supreme Court.