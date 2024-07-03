The BES conducts investigative actions in the criminal proceedings on tax evasion by Groza and Naumenko

The Bureau of Economic Security is conducting investigative search operations within the framework of criminal proceedings on tax evasion at the Olimpex grain terminal through gray exports by companies belonging to the GNT Group agricultural holding of Odesa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko. This is stated in the BES response to a journalistic inquiry by UNN.

Investigative (detective) and other procedural actions are currently underway in the criminal proceedings to conduct a comprehensive, complete and impartial investigation of the circumstances of criminal offenses, provide them with a proper legal assessment and ensure that lawful and impartial procedural decisions are made, - said in response to the request.

At the same time, criminal proceedings No. 32021160000000013 dated January 29, 2021, are being investigated by the Detective Unit of the BES Territorial Department in Odesa region on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (tax and fee evasion committed by a person who has previously been convicted of the same crime, or if it led to the actual non-receipt of funds to budgets or state trust funds in especially large amounts).

The BES refused to provide more details, noting that disclosing more information could harm the investigation.

Recall

Odesa businessmen Groza and Naumenko and their businesses came to the attention of law enforcement agencies at the end of January 2021. In particular, the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Odesa region is investigating criminal proceedings on tax evasion on a particularly large scale by four companies that are part of the GNT Group - Ferko LLC, Metalzukrain Corp Ltd, Grain Transshipment Complex Inzerneksport LLC, and Vtormeteksoprt LLC.

According to the investigation, Groza and Naumenko used the details of "risky" companies OUTSTAFF 19 LLC, ALICENT TRADE LLC, and SOLTEK PRRSAKT LLC in grain export operations. Some of these companies, as well as companies belonging to the GNT Group, are involved in other criminal proceedings for tax evasion.