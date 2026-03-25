The American-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund URIF has made its first investment in Ukrainian UAV control technologies

The American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF) announced on Wednesday the approval of its first investment aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security, supporting an industry that will be the backbone of Ukraine's economy during post-war reconstruction, and expanding access for the US and its partners to advanced, field-tested technologies. This was reported by the Government Portal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the joint American-Ukrainian board of directors approved an equity investment in Sine Engineering (Sine), a company specializing in new technologies. This investment will contribute to Sine's further development and innovation in the field of radio communication control systems for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Sine supplies critical hardware and software for UAVs, ensuring reliable communication, navigation, and autonomy in complex and dangerous environments.

Today marks another important date in advancing the historic agreement that Prime Minister Svyrydenko and I signed less than a year ago to create URIF, giving our country a direct stake in Ukraine's long-term peace and prosperity. The economies of both the US and Ukraine will benefit from this new investment partnership. By approving the Fund's first investment, we are demonstrating to the market and the world that URIF is open for business, stimulating investment, and fulfilling its mission to build a strong foundation. - said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

In turn, Svyrydenko emphasized that projects attracting additional investments and having a real impact on the economy are a priority for Ukraine.

The Fund is part of a long-term partnership with the United States that combines investment, technology, and security. Today's decision is the first significant step in this direction. Key sectors include energy, dual-use production, infrastructure development, and critical minerals. the head of the Ukrainian government stated.

According to DFC CEO Ben Black, investments in Ukraine "are key to stabilizing the region and will contribute to the economic and national security of both our countries."

Ukraine expands joint drone production with a number of European countries - Zelenskyy

For reference

URIF's investment lays the groundwork for new investments from the US private sector and partners that will strengthen Ukraine's self-defense capabilities, allow for the scaling of field-tested technologies for American clients, and stimulate further development of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The investment also creates prerequisites for Sine's further innovation in UAV technologies, which are vital for ensuring Ukraine's security today, and also opens up new opportunities for wide commercial application during post-war reconstruction, including agricultural land mapping, industrial facility inspection, and applications in transport and logistics.

The Fund's decision is its first investment since its establishment in April 2025. The Fund identifies and conducts comprehensive due diligence on a number of strategic projects with a view to making final investment decisions in 2026.

Recall

Ukraine is working with partners in Europe to scale up joint projects for weapons production, primarily drones. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also announced new agreements.

Ukraine expects US approval of major drone production deal - Zelenskyy