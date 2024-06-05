Thailand to join Swiss Peace Summit

Thailand will join the peace summit in Ukraine, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, reports Thai PBS world, writes UNN.

Details

According to an informed source of the publication, Thailand is invited to take part in the upcoming peace summit. "The country will be represented at the conference by Deputy Foreign Minister Russ Jalichandra. Thailand expressed support for all initiatives aimed at a quick and peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

Thailand, as noted, "will join more than 100 countries in discussing ways to end the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

It is indicated that when Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin recently visited Paris, he told French President Emmanuel Marcon that Thailand would participate in a peace conference where France played an important role.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference