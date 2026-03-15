Syrskyi stated during his front-line visit that the Russians have identified the Zaporizhzhia direction as the main one for the offensive.

Russian troops have concentrated a significant number of forces and means in the Zaporizhzhia direction, considering it the main one. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

During a working trip, Syrskyi visited the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zelene, and Varvarivka, after which he stated that the Russians are increasing their presence and pressure in this direction.

At the same time, according to him, the intensity of offensive actions in the Huliaipole area is significantly higher than in other sectors of the front.

Based on the results of the work, combat missions were clarified taking into account the nature of the enemy's actions. Issues of additional provision of Ukrainian units with ammunition, drones, ground robotic systems, and other material and technical means were also resolved on the spot. — Syrskyi reported.

He emphasized that the tasks of the Ukrainian military remain unchanged: holding occupied lines and positions, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy, seizing the initiative, and preserving the lives of soldiers.

144 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours - General Staff