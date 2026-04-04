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Syrskyi: Defense Forces to introduce changes to basic military training regarding drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5218 views

The Commander-in-Chief announced the implementation of UAV countermeasures training and the relocation of training centers to safe areas. 68 units are already independently training recruits.

Syrskyi: Defense Forces to introduce changes to basic military training regarding drones

Changes are being introduced to the Basic Combined Arms Training (BZVP) in the Defense Forces, with an emphasis on working with drones and countering enemy drones, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on social media on Saturday, UNN writes.

We constantly pay attention to basic combined arms training. In particular, during a working meeting, we decided to make adjustments to the content of training on combating enemy UAVs and strengthen the technological component, with a focus on working with UAVs and countering enemy drones.

- Syrskyi wrote.

According to him, feedback from cadets is being analyzed. "This allows us to improve the quality of training, refine programs, and enhance the material and technical base," he noted.

"We pay special attention to individual training. We continue to disperse training grounds and training centers, moving them to safer areas, and building shelters," the Commander-in-Chief added.

In addition to training centers, according to him, currently "68 military units conduct BZVP on their own premises." "Some brigades have been training newcomers on their own for a long time, while others have only recently taken on this task. One thing is important: the result and quality," he noted.

"During the meeting, we heard from combat units. In particular, the 3rd Assault and 57th Motorized Infantry Brigades demonstrated their positive developments in training military personnel," the Commander-in-Chief continued.

"We see the problematic issues. We are developing and implementing solutions. At the same time, our partners recognize the high level of training of the Ukrainian army and adopt our experience. I thank every soldier who holds the line and makes Ukraine stronger," Syrskyi concluded.

Volume of tactical medicine tripled in updated BZVP - Ministry of Defense25.12.25, 15:19 • 3752 views

Julia Shramko

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