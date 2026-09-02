Sviatoslav Zaiets has become the new Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces

Sviatoslav Zaiets

Sviatoslav Zaiets has become the new commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The relevant Decree No. 853/2026 dated September 2, 2026, was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

To appoint Sviatoslav Anatoliiovych Zaiets as commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the decree states.

Who is Sviatoslav Zaiets

Sviatoslav Zaiets is a Ukrainian serviceman and brigadier general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before that, he served as commander of the 20th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He served for a long time in the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was chief of staff – deputy commander of the 8th Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In 2014, he held the rank of captain and was commander of the reconnaissance and assault company of the 25th Brigade, which was subordinated to the 36th Coastal Defense Brigade; as part of it, they carried out missions in Crimea.