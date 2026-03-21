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Suspect in police officer's murder detained in Sloviansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

Police detained a 50-year-old man in Sloviansk, who is suspected of murdering a law enforcement officer. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment under three articles.

Suspect in police officer's murder detained in Sloviansk

Law enforcement officers detained a suspected police killer in Sloviansk. He turned out to be a 50-year-old local resident who had previously been convicted. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

A special police operation was launched to find and detain the suspect. Today, operatives received information from local residents who spotted a man matching the description of the wanted person.

- the report says.

During a thorough search of the area where the perpetrator might have been, he was apprehended. The operation was carried out by operatives of the criminal investigation department together with KORD special forces and dog handlers.

It was previously established that the attacker was AWOL. Material evidence, including firearms, was seized from him.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 348 (murder of a law enforcement officer), Art. 262 (theft, appropriation of firearms), Art. 263 (illegal handling of firearms).

The detainee faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Recall

On March 19, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a man shot a police officer during a document check.

Olga Rozgon

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