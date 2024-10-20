Sumy region suffered 41 attacks: 71 explosions in communities
The border areas of Sumy region were subjected to 41 attacks by the enemy. There were 71 explosions in different communities, including attacks with guided aerial bombs, artillery, mortars and FPV drones.
Details
The shelling hit different communities in particular:
Yunakivska: 6 explosions from the launch of guided aerial bombs and 6 explosions from artillery shelling.
Myropilska: 2 explosions caused by FPV drone strikes.
Druzhbivska: 8 explosions from FPV drones and 2 from cannon artillery.
Esmanska: 3 explosions from FPV drones and 7 from mortar shelling.
Bilopilska: 1 explosion from artillery, 5 from mortars and 2 from FPV drones.
Sveska: 4 mines were dropped on the territory of the community.
Novoslobidske: 5 explosions from mortars and 1 from an FPV drone.
Shalyhinska: 9 mines were dropped, as well as 2 explosions from drones.
Khotinskaya: 1 explosion from the launch of a KAB.
Seredyna-Budska: 4 mines were dropped on the territory of the community.
