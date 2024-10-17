At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked the community of Sumy region, a fire broke out in a residential building
Kyiv • UNN
At night and in the morning of October 17, the enemy attacked the Znob-Novgorod community in Sumy region with FPV drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a residential building, and during the response, the Russians repeatedly attacked emergency vehicles.
At night and early in the morning on October 17, the enemy attacked the Znob-Novgorod community in Sumy region with FPV drones. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the apartments of the residents of a two-story building, and a car caught fire.
While the people were being helped, the Russians carried out repeated strikes, directing FPV drones at emergency vehicles: an ambulance and a fire truck,
They also noted that the equipment was damaged, but despite this, the people were rescued.
