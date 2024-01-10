Sumy region: Russians shelled the region more than two dozen times

Nine communities in the Sumy region located in the border area suffered from shelling during the day. A total of 74 explosions were recorded in the region. This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

74 explosions were recorded. Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Myropilska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Esmanska, Znob-Novhorodska, Seredyna-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled. - the OBA said.

Details

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Russian invaders have fired 21 times at the border since morning. In particular:

Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (15 explosions) and artillery (10 explosions).

Esman community: machine gun fire and mortar shelling (2 explosions) were carried out.

Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked the community with artillery (10 explosions) and mortars (2 explosions). There was also an attack by a Shahed UAV, 2 explosions were recorded. Miropilska community: the shelling of ATGMs was recorded (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community (3 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: there was an artillery shelling (3 explosions).

Seredyna-Budska community: artillery shelling (5 explosions).

Sveska community: artillery shelling was recorded (6 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: there was artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Sumy region air defense: a "Shahed" is shot down

Earlier it was reportedthat the Russian army fired a drone strike at one of the villages in the Krasnopil community. They hit the local house of culture.