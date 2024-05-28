Stefanishyna discusses Ukraine's urgent needs and the Washington summit with NATO Secretary General

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Stefanishyna discusses Ukraine's urgent needs and the Washington summit with NATO Secretary General

Kyiv  •  UNN

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna discussed Ukraine's urgent military needs, including air defense systems, F-16 aircraft, ammunition and long-range artillery with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.

On Tuesday, May 28, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government portal.

Details 

The two sides discussed the immediate needs of the Armed Forces and expectations and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington. 

In particular, Stefanyshyna informed Stoltenberg about the difficult situation in the Kharkiv and Sumy areas, where frontline cities suffer daily from unprecedented enemy brutality.

Stoltenberg expects agreement in July on strengthening NATO's role in supporting Ukraine and multiyear financial pledge27.05.24, 14:18 • 16951 view

Sustainable military assistance is a matter of survival for Ukraine. I thank you for your efforts to accelerate the delivery and sustainability of military assistance. Our immediate military needs remain unchanged - air defense systems, F-16 combat aircraft, ammunition, long-range artillery, armored vehicles and other essential items

- emphasized the Vice Prime Minister. 

She emphasized that 3 to 7 PATRIOT systems will help to strengthen the security of Ukrainian peaceful cities and protect the energy system.

According to her, support for air defense will send a clear message to the Ukrainian people that Allies are united in their strong support for our country

In the context of expectations from the upcoming summit to be held in Washington, D.C., in July this year, the official noted that for the first time, thanks to the format of the NATO-Ukraine Council, Ukrainian representatives will be involved in the development of final documents on an equal footing with the allies.

We also discussed today potential solutions that would guarantee the irreversibility of Ukraine's membership in NATO. The Alliance's military and financial commitments, and Ukraine's very existence, must be protected by decisive action

- said Olga Stefanishyna.

In his turn, the NATO Secretary General assured that increased and stable support for Ukraine by the allies remains a top priority.

NATO ministers to discuss creation of €100 billion fund for Ukraine: date of meeting announced28.05.24, 09:07 • 23195 views

Stoltenberg emphasized that a number of the Summit's decisions will be aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by improving coordination of international partners' contributions.

Recall

 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems, work is underway with allies, and there is some progress.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
brusselsBrussels
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

