Stefanishyna discusses Ukraine's urgent needs and the Washington summit with NATO Secretary General

On Tuesday, May 28, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government portal.

The two sides discussed the immediate needs of the Armed Forces and expectations and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

In particular, Stefanyshyna informed Stoltenberg about the difficult situation in the Kharkiv and Sumy areas, where frontline cities suffer daily from unprecedented enemy brutality.

Sustainable military assistance is a matter of survival for Ukraine. I thank you for your efforts to accelerate the delivery and sustainability of military assistance. Our immediate military needs remain unchanged - air defense systems, F-16 combat aircraft, ammunition, long-range artillery, armored vehicles and other essential items - emphasized the Vice Prime Minister.

She emphasized that 3 to 7 PATRIOT systems will help to strengthen the security of Ukrainian peaceful cities and protect the energy system.

According to her, support for air defense will send a clear message to the Ukrainian people that Allies are united in their strong support for our country

In the context of expectations from the upcoming summit to be held in Washington, D.C., in July this year, the official noted that for the first time, thanks to the format of the NATO-Ukraine Council, Ukrainian representatives will be involved in the development of final documents on an equal footing with the allies.

We also discussed today potential solutions that would guarantee the irreversibility of Ukraine's membership in NATO. The Alliance's military and financial commitments, and Ukraine's very existence, must be protected by decisive action - said Olga Stefanishyna.

In his turn, the NATO Secretary General assured that increased and stable support for Ukraine by the allies remains a top priority.

Stoltenberg emphasized that a number of the Summit's decisions will be aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by improving coordination of international partners' contributions.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems, work is underway with allies, and there is some progress.