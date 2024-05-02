State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" added to the list of companies of particular importance to the economy

The state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" was included in the list of economic entities of particular importance to the economy, the Ministry of Economy reported on May 1, UNN writes.

Details

"The State Specialized Economic Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" has been added to the list of economic entities of particular importance to the economy of the public sector, the appointment of managers and members of supervisory boards of which is carried out with the participation of appointment committee," the statement reads.

The government made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, April 30.

"This is the first step towards improving corporate governance, which will allow the company to attract investments," said Deputy Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev.

Addendum

SE "Forests of Ukraine" is one of the largest forest users in Europe and the largest forest user in Ukraine. It is managed by the State Forestry Agency.

The company manages 6.6 million hectares of state forest land.

