ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127342 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217258 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163245 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158917 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145509 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208628 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112663 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196040 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105221 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Starting in September, the “LPR” introduces new subjects in schools aimed at propaganda

Starting in September, the “LPR” introduces new subjects in schools aimed at propaganda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37865 views

Starting September 2, new subjects aimed at propaganda will be introduced in the schools of the “lPR”. The occupiers plan to return children to the machines in labor lessons and are changing the rules of land ownership.

Since September 2, Russian occupants have been introducing a number of new subjects in the schools of the so-called "LPR" aimed not at developing students' physical, mathematical, legal or humanitarian abilities, but at propaganda. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Since September 2, schools in the so-called "lPR" have been introducing a number of new subjects aimed not at developing students' physical, mathematical, legal or humanitarian abilities, but at propaganda. Thus, instead of life safety, they will study the defense of the homeland. Family studies is being introduced as an elective, though with compulsory attendance - according to the curriculum, the course is supposed to form an attachment to Russian spiritual values

- Lysogor wrote.

He also said that the occupiers, in their own words, plan to return the children to the machines at labor lessons . 

"Starting from January 1, 2025, in the occupied Luhansk region, persons whose land plots are not in demand will lose their ownership rights. This applies, in particular, to landowners. In order to keep the land, it must be quickly re-registered under Russian law. Accordingly, you need to have a package of Russian-type documents, starting with your passport and cadastral number. These are the requirements of the Russians," said Lysogor.

No place for civilians in medical facilities in TOT of Luhansk region, everything is occupied by Russian army - Luhansk RMA26.08.24, 14:50 • 30408 views

He also noted that the risk of Russian shelling of frontline villages remains high.

"The enemy does not care whether there are civilians or not. Although the invaders are well aware of where the local population still lives. The enemy does not stop firing at the settlements located near the combat line. For instance, 33 mortar and artillery strikes were made at Stelmakhivka," wrote Lysogor.

According to him, Nevske and Makiivka were hit by artillery and drones. The occupants used more than 100 UAVs per day.

Lysohor noted that the fighting took place near Stelmakhivka and Nevske.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising