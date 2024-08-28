Since September 2, Russian occupants have been introducing a number of new subjects in the schools of the so-called "LPR" aimed not at developing students' physical, mathematical, legal or humanitarian abilities, but at propaganda. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

Since September 2, schools in the so-called "lPR" have been introducing a number of new subjects aimed not at developing students' physical, mathematical, legal or humanitarian abilities, but at propaganda. Thus, instead of life safety, they will study the defense of the homeland. Family studies is being introduced as an elective, though with compulsory attendance - according to the curriculum, the course is supposed to form an attachment to Russian spiritual values - Lysogor wrote.

He also said that the occupiers, in their own words, plan to return the children to the machines at labor lessons .

"Starting from January 1, 2025, in the occupied Luhansk region, persons whose land plots are not in demand will lose their ownership rights. This applies, in particular, to landowners. In order to keep the land, it must be quickly re-registered under Russian law. Accordingly, you need to have a package of Russian-type documents, starting with your passport and cadastral number. These are the requirements of the Russians," said Lysogor.

He also noted that the risk of Russian shelling of frontline villages remains high.

"The enemy does not care whether there are civilians or not. Although the invaders are well aware of where the local population still lives. The enemy does not stop firing at the settlements located near the combat line. For instance, 33 mortar and artillery strikes were made at Stelmakhivka," wrote Lysogor.

According to him, Nevske and Makiivka were hit by artillery and drones. The occupants used more than 100 UAVs per day.

Lysohor noted that the fighting took place near Stelmakhivka and Nevske.