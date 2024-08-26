No place for civilians in medical facilities in TOT of Luhansk region, everything is occupied by Russian army - Luhansk RMA

There are no free places for civilians in medical institutions in the occupied Luhansk region, as the beds are occupied by Russian military, Luhansk RMA writes, UNN reports .

Medical institutions in the occupied Luhansk region do not have time to free up beds for “Nastusya's patients.

As noted on the FB page of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, all places in medical institutions in the TOT of Luhansk region are primarily for the military of the Russian army.

There are no vacancies for civilians, no medicines, no specialists - everyone is busy. This situation is observed, in particular, in Luhansk, Alchevsk Rovenky, Bilovodsk. - Luhansk RMA writes.

According to the department, those with light shrapnel wounds and those who need amputations are admitted there.

