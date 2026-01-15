Sowing becomes more expensive: in 2026, farmers' costs will increase by 5-10%

The cost of the sowing campaign in 2026 will be 10-15% more expensive than last year. Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, said this at the Media Center Ukraine, writes UNN.

The logistics situation entails additional insurance costs. Accordingly, the commodity producer will receive a lower price for his products, and how well he will be prepared for sowing spring crops. Because both equipment and seeds are bought in foreign currency. - explained the expert.

At the same time, according to him, the price on the domestic market is falling.

Recall

Ukrainian farmers sowed 6.4 million hectares of winter crops, which is 97.5% of the forecasted areas.

Ukraine harvested almost 48 million tons of grain crops from 84% of the sown areas, including 22.9 million tons of wheat and 17.9 million tons of corn. Also, 16.8 million tons of oilseeds and 9.2 million tons of sugar beets were harvested.