02:15 PM • 3390 views
What will happen to food basket prices - expert's answer
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 10145 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 40123 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 52561 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 30382 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 30766 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 49535 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 40420 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 41262 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 35384 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Sowing becomes more expensive: in 2026, farmers' costs will increase by 5-10%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, predicts an increase in the cost of the sowing campaign in 2026 by 10-15%. This is due to logistics costs and falling prices on the domestic market.

Sowing becomes more expensive: in 2026, farmers' costs will increase by 5-10%

The cost of the sowing campaign in 2026 will be 10-15% more expensive than last year. Denys Marchuk, deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, said this at the Media Center Ukraine, writes UNN.

The logistics situation entails additional insurance costs. Accordingly, the commodity producer will receive a lower price for his products, and how well he will be prepared for sowing spring crops. Because both equipment and seeds are bought in foreign currency.

- explained the expert.

At the same time, according to him, the price on the domestic market is falling.

Recall

Ukrainian farmers sowed 6.4 million hectares of winter crops, which is 97.5% of the forecasted areas.

Ukraine harvested almost 48 million tons of grain crops from 84% of the sown areas, including 22.9 million tons of wheat and 17.9 million tons of corn. Also, 16.8 million tons of oilseeds and 9.2 million tons of sugar beets were harvested.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyAgronomy news