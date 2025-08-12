Some SBU agents undergo plastic surgery after completing tasks in the enemy's rear - Maliuk

$41.450.06
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
03:14 PM • 28358 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
02:45 PM • 27196 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 49107 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 31693 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
August 12, 12:50 PM • 36719 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 98178 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
August 12, 11:50 AM • 94416 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
August 12, 09:50 AM • 93161 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 43602 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's Office
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator Putin
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
Some SBU agents undergo plastic surgery after completing tasks in the enemy's rear - Maliuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk spoke about a complex of security measures for agents returning from enemy rear. This includes changing their appearance and preparing new documents.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, said that when SBU agents return from enemy rear areas after completing a particularly complex operation, it is necessary to think about the safety of these people. Therefore, the SBU has a whole complex of security measures in place, including, if necessary and with the direct source's consent, changing the person's appearance. Maliuk stated this on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

I will not talk about the number of state awards received specifically for active counterintelligence measures. I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the investigation, the Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, and all regional investigative units. Because they investigate all these crimes. Today, by the way, they are record holders among all law enforcement officers in terms of the number of those they have imprisoned. Mostly, of course, these are war criminals and those who commit crimes against the foundations of national security 

- said Maliuk.

He noted that some SBU agents returning from enemy rear areas receive state awards, including the title of Heroes of Ukraine.

Even here, we need to follow their example. But in all of this, the most important element is, first and foremost, the safety of these people. And when they return from enemy rear areas, having completed a particularly complex operation, the first thing is to ensure their safety. Therefore, here, we have a whole program, a whole complex of security measures. Including, if necessary and with the direct source's consent, we actually change their appearance. There are top plastic surgeons with world names who put effort into this. Then cover documents are prepared. And these people start life anew. From scratch, in fact, if we understand that the enemy is watching and wants to catch them. In addition, there are many other types of support for them. Including, we try our best to provide them with housing 

- added Maliuk.

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, SBU counterintelligence detained a local resident who was transmitting data to the enemy about air defense positions and the movement of military echelons. For espionage, he set up a hidden camera opposite the railway tracks, disguised as a household item.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
