Some SBU agents undergo plastic surgery after completing tasks in the enemy's rear - Maliuk

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, said that when SBU agents return from enemy rear areas after completing a particularly complex operation, it is necessary to think about the safety of these people. Therefore, the SBU has a whole complex of security measures in place, including, if necessary and with the direct source's consent, changing the person's appearance. Maliuk stated this on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

I will not talk about the number of state awards received specifically for active counterintelligence measures. I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the investigation, the Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, and all regional investigative units. Because they investigate all these crimes. Today, by the way, they are record holders among all law enforcement officers in terms of the number of those they have imprisoned. Mostly, of course, these are war criminals and those who commit crimes against the foundations of national security - said Maliuk.

He noted that some SBU agents returning from enemy rear areas receive state awards, including the title of Heroes of Ukraine.

Even here, we need to follow their example. But in all of this, the most important element is, first and foremost, the safety of these people. And when they return from enemy rear areas, having completed a particularly complex operation, the first thing is to ensure their safety. Therefore, here, we have a whole program, a whole complex of security measures. Including, if necessary and with the direct source's consent, we actually change their appearance. There are top plastic surgeons with world names who put effort into this. Then cover documents are prepared. And these people start life anew. From scratch, in fact, if we understand that the enemy is watching and wants to catch them. In addition, there are many other types of support for them. Including, we try our best to provide them with housing - added Maliuk.

Recall

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, SBU counterintelligence detained a local resident who was transmitting data to the enemy about air defense positions and the movement of military echelons. For espionage, he set up a hidden camera opposite the railway tracks, disguised as a household item.